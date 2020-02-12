Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Flannel Fest organizers Karen Cetinski and Archie Archibald invite you to Flannel Fest in Kimberley this weekend. Rocky Mountain Events file.

Cranbrook Arts Programs

Cranbrook Arts is full of hustle and bustle at the 1401 Art Space location (1401 5th Street North) this coming month. There are classes for all ages and creative interests. Some highlights are from Sip and Knit with Henny Hansen on Tuesday Nights from 7-9, Thrummed Mittens on February 1st, Paverpol Sculpture on February 8th, and Acrylics with John de Jong on February 22 & 23rd is always a favorite. For the budding artists there is Tots on Tuesday and Art Afterschool on Tuesday and Wednesday. Register for any of the adventures in inspiration on Eventbrite or come into Cranbrook Arts on 1013 Baker Street.

At our Baker Street location Cranbrook Arts Presents “Being Wild: A Show of Photographic Works by Aaron Oliveri”. Aaron’s goal as a photographer is to share great images, and get people excited about the world we live in. Aaron is a wildlife photographer from Cranbrook, BC. Taking after his father, Aaron started to learn how to photograph in 2012 when he joined his father on a trip to Alaska. Aaron always enjoyed the outdoors but this is when his passion for photography took off. Aaron never knows what he will photograph on his trips but he tries to capture the life, expression, and intensity of the subject. Aaron’s most recent achievement includes taking his first pictures of a lynx with its kittens. It was said of Aaron’s work that “it invokes emotion of the wild reality that surrounds us.” His images are real and natural and remind us of the raw truth of what lies outside of the city lights.” The opening reception of this breathtaking exhibit is on Saturday, February 8th from 1-3 at 1013 Baker Street. Come and talk with Aaron about his work. Refreshments will be served.

For more information about workshops or events happening at both Cranbrook Arts location go to our website www.cranbrookarts.com or catch us on Facebook, Instagram or Eventbrite.2

Ongoing at Cranbrook Arts

1401 Art Space

Monday Painters meet 10 a.m. -1:00pm every Monday $25 monthly

Tots on Tuesday meet 10 a.m. -12 Noon $5 drop in

Art After School, Tuesday and or Wednesday 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Registration required

Upcoming Workshops at 1401 Art Space

February Tuesdays 11,18 Sip and Knit. Beginner Knitting with Henny Hansen $65 Supplies included 7:-9 p.m.

Wednesday February 5th Card Night with Yvonne Valentine Card Crafting $25 all supplies included, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday February 8th Paverpol Sculpting with Eveline Weiler $125 supplies included, limited registration 9 a.m. -4 p.m.

Saturday February 15 Felting Slippers with Barb Guillen limited registration $75, all supplies included 9:30 -4:30pm

Saturday February 22 and Sunday February 23rd Acrylics with John de Jong limited registration $125 10 a.m. -4:30 p.m. daily

Saturday February 29th Mindful Makers, Watercolour and Wellness with Nicole Critchley $70 1 -5 p.m.

The Kimberley Arts Council is also looking for a volunteer event organizer for their Da-VIN-Ci paint night. Anyone interest in taking on the job is asked to attended the next paint night on February 22, or contact info@kimberleyarts.com or 250-427-4919.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Altered

In the gallery at Centre 64 is “Altered” a group exhibit. New Work by: Jim Webster, Babs Webster, Pat McKinlay, IanMcKinlay, Elaine Rudser, Helen Robertson, Heather Wattie, Colleen Friesen, Gail White, Dave White, Ellen Chase, Dan Chase, Irma de Visser. These artists have explored the concept of “Altered” expressed through a variety of different processes, mediums and techniques. Next up is ‘New Art Work and 35 Year Restrospective’ by Grant Smith from March 3 to 28. Opening reception March 2, 2 to 4 p.m. Centre 64 Gallery.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

The Kimberley Drum Circle at

Centre 64

Led by a professional facilitator, no experience required, drums provided. Learn to play drums from all over the world. Monday February 17, March 16, April 20. 7 p.m.

Latin Dance Nights at Centre 64

Latin Dance Nights Valentine’s Party of February 14. Come out and show off what you’ve learned. A drop in night is scheduled for February 20.

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series

Key City Theatre

February 19 – Doug Mitchell; Carmanah

March 18 – The Confluentials; Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson

April 8 – Brackish Betty; John Wort Hannam

May 13 – 2Shots of Whiskey; the Handsome Devils

Festival weekend in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Flannel Fest Kimberley

Big weekend coming up for both Kimberley and Cranbrook as there are winter festivals in both. In Kimberley it’s time for the Second Annual Flannel Fest, which runs Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All kinds of events in the Platzl, including a DJ and Laser Show, a beer garden, bocce and a beard contest. And a big treat this year, Fort Steele will be at Flannel Fest, offering wagon rides on Friday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 to 8:39 p.m. All rides by donation, from the Platzl Howard Street entrance. After parties at the Kimberley Elks Club both Friday and Saturday. Phil Hood plays on Friday and 4 Deer Run on Saturday.

Winter Blitzville Cranbrook

The second annual Winter Blitzville is back for the BC Family Day long weekend. Gold medalist X games champion, Brett Turcotte and his Monster Energy team land in Cranbrook Saturday February 15, 2020 to celebrate the BC Family Day long weekend ready to show off their death-defying, high-energy snowmobile riding.

Winter Blitzville 2020 kicks off at 5:30pm in the parking lot of Western Financial Place

This year, there will be more food tents, more breweries, and more music to entertain you and your family on the BC and Alberta Family Day weekend at the new site — Western Financial Place.

With double the ramps, and twice the rail jam, X games champions and snowboard champions from the area will lay down some of the most mind-boggling, death-defying crazy jack stunts ever seen in the Kootenays.

To top it all off, there will be the largest display of fireworks ever seen in the depth of a Cranbrook winter. It will be a showcase of winter sports and entertainment in downtown Cranbrook that tourists and locals alike won’t soon forget.

As always admission to the entire event is free! But any donations are encouraged and welcomed.

Parking for the event will be restricted to the south end of the Western Financial Place parking lot, and on-street parking.

Thursday, February 13

Rockies Film Series Cranbrook

Gaza

7 pm. Key City Theatre. Tickets $12. Tickets available online at keycitytheatre.com or by phone 250-426-7006 or the box office. Sponsored by Save-On Foods, Cranbrook. Directed by Garry Keane, Andrew McConnell. In this cinematic journey through Gaza we unfold a portrait of its ordinary people who attempt to lead meaningful lives beyond the rubble of perennial conflict. Gaza brings together an eloquent, resilient and courageous group of souls, whose struggle, resilience and sense of family goes to the very heart of humanity…a people whose lives are shaped by conflict but not defined by it. Whether some people want to accept reality or not, this documentary accurately portrays the hardships of the Palestinians of Gaza. We know who is responsible, but this film (rightly) focuses on the everyday lives of Palestinians to create a powerful and critical message to anyone concerned with humanity.

Friday, February 14

Key City Theatre

Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar

Tickets $35. Winner of 2019 Juno for Blues Album of the Year! Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar are a blues/soul band from Toronto. Martin is the lead singer, songwriter and focal point of the group. A dynamic front-woman, she possesses a stunning voice that is capable of summoning up tidal waves of spine-tingling emotion.

Wellsprings Writing Workshop

Centre 64 Kimberley

February 16 | 9:30 am-4 pm | $60 including catered lunch and champagne | min. 12 participants

Join three local writers for a soul feast of word weaving and art appreciation inside the Altered art exhibit. Engage with the gallery through writing and nourish your creative spirit. Journaling, reflection, wordplay, and free verse activities will be led by writers Lori Craig, Heather Wattie, and Terry Anne Wilson. Artists of the Altered exhibit will share their works and creative processes during lunch.

February 19

FPWACS Carmanah with opener Douglas Francis Mitchell

Key City Theatre

Tickets $28 | $26 Members

Carmanah is a Victoria-bred band whose worldly and eclectic take on folk-rock has earned them not only a devout local following, but an increasingly large army of fans from across the country. Named after an ancient Vancouver Island rainforest, the band’s reggae-and-funk-tinged folk has allowed the group to share the stage with acts such as Said the Whale, Wake Owl, and Ziggy Marley. They have blown fans away at other events like Rifflandia, Tall Tree, and Canadian Music Week.

Music at the Kimberley Elks

Tall Timbers, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m.

Kytami EDM show Feb. 22

Brass Monkey Feb. 29

February 22

Da-VIN-Ci Paint Night with Lori Joe

Bring a friend, paint while you sip. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 start. Studio 64, $35 plus GST. Register at Centre 64 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. This event is sold out.

February 22

Symphony of the Kootenays

Cranbrook Divas A Homecoming Key City Theatre

Tickets $32 | $10 Youth

Cranbrook’s own vocal artists, Caitlin McCaughey and Amanda Weatherall will join the Symphony with a program of arias, both classical and pop.

February 25

Shay Kuebler: Epilogos

Key City Theatre

Tickets $35 | $29 Big Ticket | $25 Big Ticket PLUS

Be transformed by Shay Kuebler – Radical System Art’s – production of EPILOGOS

This innovative and daring performance is a mesmerizing blend of theatre, dance, and martial arts interacting with video and live sound. Using bio-mechanical sensors, the simplest gesture can affect the entire environment – as the company pushes the boundaries of physical performance. Don’t miss this brilliant dance theatre experience!

February 25

Have Camera Will Travel

Travelogue, Centre 64

Join Julie Anne Davies – “Northern Vietnam from a Motorbike”. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Feb 25 at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation. Proceeds: Kimberley Arts Centre 64

February 28

Live at Studio 64

Dani Strong at 8 p.m. On Tuesday, March 17 enjoy the Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson, then Friday, April 17, Red Dirt Skinners. Saturday, May 30, A Little Voodoo. Series passes available at Centre 64. 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919

Saturday, February 29

Brass Monkey at the Kimberley Elks Club

Live music at the Elks with Brass Monkey. Saturday, Feb 29, 8 p.m. Tickets available at the Elks Club for $15 .