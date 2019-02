Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

In the Gallery at Centre 64

Ikwe Aakii Iskwew

Jan. 29 to Feb. 23, 2019

Now in the gallery, “Ikwe Aakii Iskwew” by Rhonda Haws, Jacinta Marina & Tegan Whitesel. January 29 – February 23 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception February 2 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery. Up next in the gallery is Spellbound by Mimi Sahlstrom.

In the Gallery at Key City Theatre

Until March 2

The Art of April Lund and Carol Patton, Emerged and Emerging. View the art exhibition Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gallery and during evening performances.

Wednesday, February 20

Key City Theatre

Heather Rankin and Friends

Heather Rankin is a Canadian singer , songwriter, and actor. She is best known as a member of the platinum multi-selling iconic musical group The RANKIN FAMILY.. Between 1989 and 1999, the family band released five full albums, and toured Canada, the U.S., the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. They won 6 Juno’s, 3 Canadian Country Music Awards, an American Country Music TV award and 15 East Coast Music awards. Heather Rankin and Friends will be stopping at Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre Feb 20, 2019. Fans will hear a mixture of Rankin family favourites, and new material from her two albums “A fine Line”, and her 2017 recording “Imagine”.

Have Camera Will Travel

Centre 64

February 26 – Ladakh, India by Julie-Ann Davies

March 26 – Hiking the Chilkoot Trail by Lou Patterson

April 23 – Scotland by Janice Strong

Fisher Peak Winter Ale concert series 2019

Brought to you by Key City Theatre and Fisher Peak performing Artists Society. Tickets $27.50 and $25.00 for members’ for the remaining 4 in the series.

March 27 at 7:30 pm

The Slocan Ramblers with Opener: Connor Foote

April 17 at 7:30 pm

Holly Hyatt Band with Opener: Pyper Standing

May 14 at 7:30 pm

The Lovebullies with Opener: The Hurricanes

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

A 30 minute introduction to Salsa and social dance to follow. Now every first and third Monday . 7 p.m. Drop in fee of $5 to $8. All skill levels, beginners welcome, singles and couples.

Feb. 20 to 23

Amigo’s Blue Guitar presented by Cranbrook Community Theatre

Stage Door Theatre

Written by Canadian playwright, Joan MacLeod, “Amigo’s Blue Guitar” tells the story of an El Salvadoran refugee and a family who pulls together to welcome him to Canada. It explores what it means and feels to be a refugee and how to relate to someone who has endured such intense personal grief. “Amigo’s Blue Guitar” runs for 10 performances; February 8 & 9, 14-17 (February 17th is a matinee) and 20-23, 2019 at The Stage Door, 11-11th Ave South, Cranbrook. Tickets are available at Lotus Books. All performances at 7:30 p.m., except the matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

Ballet Jorgen: Coppelia

Coppélia is one of the world’s oldest surviving ballets and is the best known and most performed comedic ballet. It is a daring, bold and funny story that takes us into the mysterious mind of Dr. Coppélius, a lonely and disillusioned toy maker who wishes he could bring a perfect doll to life. CBJ’s contemporary retelling of the story will delight audiences of all ages. 7:30 p.m. Key City Theatre

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Have Camera Will Travel….

Julie-Anne Davies presents Ladakh, India. “People of Ladakh: A Journey to Remote Villages”. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Feb 26 at 7:30 pm. Admission by Donation. Proceeds: Kimberley Arts Centre 64 “Take a Seat” campaign

Key City Theatre and Western Financial are Proud to present Motus O Dance Theatre PRISONER of TEHRAN Wednesday February 27 at 7:30 pm

Prisoner of Tehran is a spellbinding and unique collaboration between Marina Nemat and MOTUS O Dance Theatre. It is a moving synthesis of dance, theatre and story telling that deals with social justice on the theme of Oppression and Freedom. The show is a multi-disciplinary performance including video of Marina telling her story in her own words, based on her bestselling book of the same name. The presentation will be followed by a Q & A with the cast.

Friday, March 1

Public Lands Film Fest and Storytelling

Key City Theatre

Doors and pre-show event 6:00 pm. Films at 7:30 pm. Tickets $20 Adults | $10 Youth 17 and Under. A family friendly night appropriate for all ages. Presented by BC’s Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. Come out for a family friendly evening to support your local backcountry fish and wildlife group. From amateur to professional, conservation to hunting and fishing, funny to serious, successful and sometimes not, these are all adventures on public land, in the backcountry. This film collection is inspiration not only to get out but to help understand and appreciate what we have, need to protect, and not take for granted; our public lands.

Following the films, enjoy an intriguing presentation by BC BHA’s chairman Bill Hanlon on the finding of Kwäday Dän Ts’ìnchi, the Canadian Ice-Man, during a sheep hunt near the BC-Yukon border. Kwäday Dän Ts’ìnchi represents the oldest well-preserved human remains in North America.

Rockies Film Series in February

Thursday, March 7

The Grizzlies

Thursday, March 7th, 6:30 pm The Grizzlies with a Q & A with Russ Sheppard to follow

Thursday, March 7th, 9:00 pm The Woman Who Loves Giraffes

Friday, March 8th, 6:30 pm Sir

Friday, March 8th, 8:30 pm Music From The Big House

Saturday, March 9th, 1 pm Anthropocene

Saturday, March 9th, 3 pm If Beale Street Could Talk

Saturday, March 9th 6:30-7:15 Wine and Cheese

Saturday, March 9th 7:30 pm The Wife

Women 4 Women

Studio 64

April 12

The Kimberley Arts Council looking for people to join the committee and help with the planning and marketing of the event, and they always need help before (set-up), during, and after (take-down) the event. Please contact Christine Besold at 250-427-4919.

Friday, April 26

Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Rumours Tribute Show Key City Theatre

VaughnCo Entertainment is proud to present Rumours The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show based in Los Angeles, California. The group recreates the legendary band in its youthful heyday from 1975-1979. Tickets keycithytheatre.com