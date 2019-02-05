Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

In the Gallery at Centre 64

Ikwe Aakii Iskwew

Jan. 29 to Feb. 23, 2019

Now in the gallery, “Ikwe Aakii Iskwew” by Rhonda Haws, Jacinta Marina & Tegan Whitesel. January 29 – February 23 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception February 2 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery. Up next in the gallery is Spellbound by Mimi Sahlstrom.

Rockies Film Series in February

Thursday, February 7th, 6:30 pm @ the Key City Theatre.

What They Had Sponsored by The Creme Cheese Shop

WHAT THEY HAD centers on a family in crisis. Bridget (Hilary Swank) returns home to Chicago at her brother’s (Michael Shannon) urging to deal with her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) and her father’s (Robert Forster) reluctance to let go of their life together.

What They Had finds laughter and tears in its portrait of a family at a crossroads, with writer-director Elizabeth Chomko getting outstanding performances out of a talented cast.

Tickets $12 at Key City Box Office or Online at keycitytheatre.com or call 250-426-7006.

Tuesday February 19th, 6:30 pm @ the Key City Theatre.

Sharkwater Extinction

Discovering that sharks are being hunted to extinction, and with them the destruction of our life support system – activist and filmmaker Rob Stewart embarks on a dangerous quest to stop the slaughter. Following the sharks – and the money – into the elusive pirate fishing industry, Stewart uncovers a multi-billion dollar scandal that makes us all accomplices in the greatest wildlife massacre ever known.

Tuesday, February 19th, 8:30 pm @ the Key City Theatre.

Colette Sponsored by Lotus Books

After marrying a successful Parisian writer known commonly as “Willy” (Dominic West), Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Keira Knightley) is transplanted from her childhood home in rural France to the intellectual and artistic splendor of Paris. Soon after, Willy convinces Colette to ghostwrite for him. She pens a semi-autobiographical novel about a witty and brazen country girl named Claudine, sparking a bestseller and a cultural sensation. After its success, Colette and Willy become the talk of Paris and their adventures inspire additional Claudine novels. Colette’s fight over creative ownership and gender roles drives her to overcome societal constraints, revolutionizing literature, fashion and sexual expression.

Please Note: Double feature special for February 19th 2 movies for $20.

And coming in March:

Thursday, March 7th, 6:30 pm The Grizzlies with a Q & A with Russ Sheppard to follow

Thursday, March 7th, 9:00 pm The Woman Who Loves Giraffes

Friday, March 8th, 6:30 pm Sir

Friday, March 8th, 8:30 pm Music From The Big House

Saturday, March 9th, 1 pm Anthropocene

Saturday, March 9th, 3 pm If Beale Street Could Talk

Saturday, March 9th 6:30-7:15 Wine and Cheese

Saturday, March 9th 7:30 pm The Wife

Friday, Feb. 8

Karaoke at the Elks

Always looking for new ways to entertain the Kimberley Elks Club is going to give Karaoke a trail run this Friday. Hosted by JAX audio. It all starts at 8 p.m.

Have Camera Will Travel

Centre 64

February 26 – Ladakh, India by Julie-Ann Davies

March 26 – Hiking the Chilkoot Trail by Lou Patterson

April 23 – Scotland by Janice Strong

Fisher Peak Winter Ale concert series 2019

Brought to you by Key City Theatre and Fisher Peak performing Artists Society. Tickets $27.50 and $25.00 for members’ for the remaining 4 in the series.

February 13 at 7:30 pm

The Wardens with Opener: Oliver McQuaid

March 27 at 7:30 pm

The Slocan Ramblers with Opener: Connor Foote

April 17 at 7:30 pm

Holly Hyatt Band with Opener: Pyper Standing

May 14 at 7:30 pm

The Lovebullies with Opener: The Hurricanes

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

A 30 minute introduction to Salsa and social dance to follow. Now every first and third Monday . 7 p.m. Drop in fee of $5 to $8. All skill levels, beginners welcome, singles and couples.

Friday, Feb. 8

PechaKucha Night in Cranbrook

20 images x 20 seconds x 9 presenters = 3,600 seconds of inspiration and fun. PechaKucha means “chit chat” in Japanese and the presentations can be about anything creative, inspiring and community-based. Eight local presenters will take the stage at PechaKucha Night (Volume 5). Each presenter will share 20 images for 20 seconds each. PechaKucha Nights are designed to be fun and informal gatherings that bring people together for an evening of quick-fire “show and tell” in under seven minutes per person. Past presentations have ranged from one woman’s experience living on a 40-year-old sailboat in downtown Toronto, to local urban farming operations, and art projects inspired by trauma.

PechaKucha Night (Volume 5) will include presentations by the following people:

Zach Silver

Dave Podmoroff

Dennis Walker

Ilona Hale

Star Hungry Wolf Cardinal

Thea De Paoli

Barb Fenwick

Tanya Malcolm

Feb. 8 and 9; 14 to 17; 20 to 23

Amigo’s Blue Guitar presented by Cranbrook Community Theatre

Stage Door Theatre

Written by Canadian playwright, Joan MacLeod, “Amigo’s Blue Guitar” tells the story of an El Salvadoran refugee and a family who pulls together to welcome him to Canada. It explores what it means and feels to be a refugee and how to relate to someone who has endured such intense personal grief. “Amigo’s Blue Guitar” runs for 10 performances; February 8 & 9, 14-17 (February 17th is a matinee) and 20-23, 2019 at The Stage Door, 11-11th Ave South, Cranbrook. Tickets are available at Lotus Books. All performances at 7:30 p.m., except the matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 14

Casablanca at Wildhorse Theatre

Enjoy a Valentine’s Date Night at the Wild Horse Theatre as they present one of the most romantic movies of all time — Casablanca. $16 gets you a movie and a romantic sleight ride aroound the park. Sleigh rides start at 6 p.m. Movie at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

JJ Shiplett Key City Theatre

The Alberta born singer-songwriter and performer is both bold in range and musical creativity and has a passion and reverence for the art of music and performance that has captured the attention of music fans across the country. Find out why JJ is Johnny Reid’s favourite rising star. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. tickets $30 available at the box office 250-426-7006 or www.keycitytheatre.com

Friday, Feb. 15

Art Movie Night Studio 64

Le Scandale Impressioniste”

Watch a movie about art and share in a casual guided discussion afterwards. February 15 | 7:30 pm | Studio 64 | by donation | light snacks provided | no host bar. The Art Movie Night series continues on March 15, Where the Universe Sings: The Spiritual Journey of Lawren Harris, and April 5, Chuck Close: A Portrait in Progress.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Dufflebag Children’s Theatre

Little Red Riding Hood

Key City Theatre 2 p.m.

Grandma is sick! Little Red Riding Hood is determined to visit her with a basket of goodies, on the other side of the woods. Unfortunately the Big Bad Wolf, waiting within, makes some lunch plans of his own! Good thing a helpful lumberjack is on hand when Little Red learns why Grandma’s teeth are so big… Find out why it’s not polite to wolf down your food, in DuffleBag’s fun-filled version of the famous fairy tale!

February 16, 2019

Kimberley Conference Centre

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald

Concert and Dance Party

Singer/songwriter Michael Bernard Fitzgerald is on tour in the Kootenays. 8 p.m. Tickets $28 to $30. Available at eastkootenay.snapd.com and ilovembf.com

Friday, Feb. 22

Balletn Jorgen: Coppelia

Coppélia is one of the world’s oldest surviving ballets and is the best known and most performed comedic ballet. It is a daring, bold and funny story that takes us into the mysterious mind of Dr. Coppélius, a lonely and disillusioned toy maker who wishes he could bring a perfect doll to life. CBJ’s contemporary retelling of the story will delight audiences of all ages. 7:30 p.m. Key City Theatre

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Have Camera Will Travel….

Julie-Anne Davies presents Ladakh, India. “People of Ladakh: A Journey to Remote Villages”. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Feb 26 at 7:30 pm. Admission by Donation. Proceeds: Kimberley Arts Centre 64 “Take a Seat” campaign

Women 4 Women

Studio 64

April 12

The Kimberley Arts Council looking for people to join the committee and help with the planning and marketing of the event, and they always need help before (set-up), during, and after (take-down) the event. Please contact Christine Besold at 250-427-4919.

Friday, April 26

Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Rumours Tribute Show Key City Theatre

VaughnCo Entertainment is proud to present Rumours The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show based in Los Angeles, California. The group recreates the legendary band in its youthful heyday from 1975-1979. Tickets keycithytheatre.com