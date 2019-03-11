Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

On display at the Cranbrook Public Library

Jeannette Oostlander original oil paintings and mixed media sculptures are on display at the Cranbrook Public Library from March 1-30, 2019.

In the Gallery at Centre 64

Spellbound by Mimi Sahlstrom

February 26 – March 23 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception March 2 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery.

Centre 64 has put out a call to young artists for an upcoming adjudicated Young Artists Exhibition from April 23 to May 18. Entry forms are available at Centre 64 or call 250-427-4919.

Up next in the gallery is an exhibition by the Purcell Mountain Painters.

Creative Kids After School Arts Program

Centre 64

For children ages 6 and over. March through to April 25, every Wednesday and Friday, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Contact Centre 64 at 250-427-4919 or email to info@kimberleyarts.com if you would like to know more about these classes! Call in early to reserve your spot!

Art Movie Night, Where the Universe Sings.

March 15, Studio 64

Watch the movie and share a casual guided discussion after. The Spiritual Journey of Lawren Harris (59 min) | An intimate portrait of one of Canada’s Group of Seven and the expansive landscapes that inspired him. By donation. Light snacks provided.

March 21

La Cafamore at Knox Presbyterian Church

La Cafamore returns to Cranbrook with a performance of string trio repertoire. Cellist Maria Wang joins violist Alexis More and violinist Carolyn Cameron with works by Piazzolla, Dohnanyi and Beethoven. Admission: Adults $20. Advance tx: $15 available at Key City Theatre. under 12-free

Have Camera Will Travel

Centre 64

March 26 – Hiking the Chilkoot Trail by Lou Patterson

April 23 – Scotland by Janice Strong

Fisher Peak Winter Ale concert series 2019

Brought to you by Key City Theatre and Fisher Peak performing Artists Society. Tickets $27.50 and $25.00 for members’ for the remaining four in the series. Showtimes 7:30 pm. • March 27: The Slocan Ramblers (with opening act Connor Foote) • April 17: Holly Hyatt Band (Pyper Standing) • May 14: The Lovebullies (The Hurricanes)

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

A 30 minute introduction to Salsa and social dance to follow. Now every first and third Monday . 7 p.m. Drop in fee of $5 to $8. All skill levels, beginners welcome, singles and couples.

Writing workshop

Centre 64

March 16

Join Terry Anne Wilson for ‘The Joy of Writing: Finding your Authentic Self’. March 16 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admissiong by donation (minimum $25). Register at Centre 64 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Live@Studio64

Spring Concert Series

March 23: Lizzy Hoyt, Celtic Quartet

April 19: Rotary Park, Blue Grass Quintet

8 p.m. Studio 64 SEries pass (three concerts) $66 to $72. Individual tickets $24 – $28.Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Have Camera, Will Travel

Travelogue March 26, Centre 64

Hiking the Chilkoot Trail with Lou Patterson. 7:30 p.m. in the Theatre. By donation

Women 4 Women

Studio 64

April 12

The Kimberley Arts Council looking for people to join the committee and help with the planning and marketing of the event, and they always need help before (set-up), during, and after (take-down) the event. Please contact Christine Besold at 250-427-4919.

Friday, April 26

Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Rumours Tribute Show Key City Theatre

VaughnCo Entertainment is proud to present Rumours The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show based in Los Angeles, California. The group recreates the legendary band in its youthful heyday from 1975-1979. Tickets keycithytheatre.com

Thursday, May 30

The History of Rock and Roll with Andre-Philippe Gagnon

Key City Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see the Man of a Thousand Voices.

In 1985, André-Philippe Gagnon first acquired his international reputation. He participated for the first time at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs festival with an incredible act, impersonating with accuracy every artist of the song We are the World, the famed song written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and recorded by USA for Africa. Thanks to the success of his performance at the Just for Laughs festival, Gagnon was invited to present his version of We Are the World on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, reaching an audience of 15 million American viewers. The after-effects of this televised performance were immediate.

This is going to be an evening to remember!