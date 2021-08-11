Kimberley Arts Council announces fall concert series

We have all missed live music, and perhaps none have missed it as much as the folks at Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64, whose mission is to bring the arts to you.

The Arts Council is pleased to announced the Fall Concert Series at Studio 64 for 2021.

On Saturday, September 25, 2021 enjoy the blues with A Little Voodoo. Next up on Friday, October 22, it’s gypsy jazz with the Mark Atkinson Trio. The final concert in the fall series will be Friday, November 26 or Saturday, November 27 with country bluegrass artist Gordie Tentrees.

Art Council members can save $10 on the cost of tickets to all three concerts. Tickets are $80 for members and $90 for non-members. Individual concerts are $30 for members, $33 for non-members.

All tickets can be purchased online at kimberleyarts.com

And don’t forget the Kaleidoscope Festival is coming up August 19 to 23, 2021. All kinds of events are offered. The outdoor concert with Leather Apron Revival is already sold out, but there are plenty of other events to dig into.

