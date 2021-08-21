Kids concert caps off musical summer in Harrison

The Harrison Festival Society is set to wrap up their comeback summer with a kids concert.

“Music and Laughter for All Ages” will feature B.C. music legend Rick Scott and the talented Nico Rhodes, a concert taking place on Maple Street in Harrison Hot Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 25. There will be two performances, at noon and 2 p.m.

Kids and families can enjoy an outdoor afternoon of lively, participatory music, storytelling and fun.

Rick Scott is a three-time Juno nominee who has performed more than 1,000 shows across nine countries. He’s been honoured with Parents’ Choice, Family Choice and Canadian Folk Music Awards. He is a Goodwill Ambassador for the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation and was indicted into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame StarWalk in 2019.

Nico Rhodes is one of the country’s most in-demand composers and musical directors with more than 30 years of experience in stage musicals and 200 musical commission to his name. Rhodes has been a fan of Scott for years,teaming up with him to create symphonic music and played together as Roots & Grooves to play music for older crowds.

“Nico is thrilled to be performing favourite songs from his childhood with his dulcimer-playing musical mentor,” the Festival Society said.

In order to accommodate for COVID-19 safety, audience capacity will be limited to 75 people per show with groups spaced apart. Audiences are asked to provide their own seating.

Tickets are on sale now; to purchase tickets, learn more about the artists and safety guidelines, visit harrisonfestival.com.

The Harrison Festival Society is best known for the Harrison Festival of the Arts, which for more than 40 years has drawn international crowds for a multi-day, multi-disciplinary celebration of performing arts, sculpture painting and all things artistry. The Society also works with a number of partners across the Fraser Valley to present the annual Season of the Performing Arts form September to May.

