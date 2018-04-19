Kenny Hess performing in 100 Mile and District Women’s Centre fundraiser

Kenny Hess, a country musician who has worked with legends Merle Haggard and Charlie Pride, will be performing at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on April 28 in a fundraiser for the 100 Mile House and District Women’s Centre.

“I think it’s a wonderful cause. I’ve got three daughters myself and a granddaughter so I have a very a strong connection with women,” said Hess, who has hosted a Christmas fundraiser show for a women’s shelter in Mission, B.C. for the past 25 years.

Additionally, all the money raised will be staying in the community and going to the centre.

“I think that’s the important part. All the money raised is staying in 100 Mile House and going nowhere else and what they use it for is up to the Women’s Centre,” said Ken Mills, one of the organizers and the head of Hess’ security team.

Hess started singing with his dad when he was four, often performing at church socials and amateur hours along with his sisters.

“I kept right on doing it and by the time I was a teenager I was doing it full-time for a living up in the East Kootenays and just kept going until someone noticed me and pretty soon I was sharing the stage with all my favourite singers and entertainers,” said Hess.

Some of Hess’ favourite musicians are Merle Haggard, Charlie Pride, Hank Snow and Hank Williams and has some of his songs chart on the Top 40 nationally.

He also has released 14 CDs and has been nominated for awards at the Canadian Country Music Awards and for a Juno award for the best country artist of the year.

Hess found more luck in the BC Country Music Awards, winning the Male Vocalist and Best Album of the Year awards and the Gaylord Wood Traditional Country Award six times between 2003 and 2011. He also won the Ray McAuley Horizon Award twice in 2002 and 2003.

In 2010, he was given the lifetime achievement award.

“I think what they’re going to see is a show filled with some great old classic country – the kind of country that really made country music what it is today – and some really heartfelt songs. A show that’s funny, it’s heartbreaking, it’s a very emotional show and an awful nice experience,” said Hess of what people should expect.

The planning for the fundraiser started in January and has been relatively easy according to Kathie Cadrin a board member of the women’s centre.

“So far Murphy (Murphy’s Law) hasn’t shown up yet,” she said. “As long as you’re organized things will fall into place.”

The show is at the South Cariboo Recreation Arena on April 28. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with Hess coming to the stage at 7. Tickets are $25 and will be sold at Donex and Didi’s. Members of the women’s centre will also be selling tickets at the Safeway and Safe-On-Foods. The minimum age is 19. Organizers have also arranged a drive share program by donation, allowing drinkers to get home safely. A 50/50 draw and raffles will also happen.

