Ken Lavigne kicks off Christmas with annual concert favourite

For many, the time to celebrate the Christmas spirit starts in December. For Ken Lavigne, that time actually starts in June.

That’s when the talented tenor begins planning his annual Christmas concert in Victoria — one of his favourite performances of the year.

This December, Lavigne returns to the Royal Theatre for Songs and Stories of Christmas for a matinee and evening show.

“My goal is to entertain — to tap into that joyful spirit of the season,” Lavigne says. “Our goal is to have you filled with joy and hope for a wonderful Christmas, whether they’re going away or have family coming to town.”

Lavigne will perform traditional Christmas songs such as O Holy Night, White Christmas and Christmas carols, among others.

Last year’s concert included what Lavigne calls “audience participation antics,” in the form of 2,500 imported snowballs, which the audience used to have an indoor snowball fight. It was such a hit that Lavigne plans on bringing it back again this year.

In addition, Lavigne will be bringing elements of storytelling to this year’s festivities as well. “I love giving context to some of these songs that I’m performing — what they might mean to me and some of the history behind them,” says Lavigne, noting he loves storytelling, especially with his two kids. “Each of these songs has their own unique character.”

While Lavigne has performed around North America, including at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York, he admits there’s no feeling quite like performing in Victoria.

“I love that energy that comes with performing to a packed house in front of a hometown crowd,” says Lavigne, who spent his formative years on the West Shore and now calls Chemainus home. “It’s really exciting. It’s a really special moment.”

Songs and Stories of Christmas takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7 and tickets range from $33 to $75. To purchase tickets, visit rmts.bc.ca. Black Press is a proud sponsor of Ken Lavigne.

