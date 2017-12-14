Kelsey Neufeld debuts at Joe Hill Coffee House

The real festive season begins on Sunday, Dec. 17, when Joe Hill Coffee House — Rossland’s famous venue for talent from around the Kootenays — brings you the year’s show of shows.
You won’t want to miss this great bunch of performers:
The Rossland Fiddle Ensemble – Always a joy.
Peter Reed – Original folk-roots songs and great guitar by a young pro.
Kelsey Neufeld – Acoustic tunes in the coffee house tradition – a Joe Hill debut.
Rossland Glee Choir – Great voices and harmonies, real spirit-lifters.
Michael – The original Joe Hill man, just gets better and better.
David and friends – The big jam comes to Joe Hill – eclectic contemporary sounds and surprises.
All for just $3, the best entertainment anywhere, accompanied by great goodies, in a family-friendly setting (no bar).
We’re in the Rossland Legion, 2081 Washington St.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. See you there.
Joe Hill Coffee House is always looking for new performers – young and old, beginners or polished. All welcome; no auditions.
It’s where you can relax and perform for the best audience anywhere. For more information contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250-362-5677.