Kelsey Neufeld debuts at Joe Hill Coffee House

The real festive season begins on Sunday, Dec. 17 at Joe Hill Coffee House

The Rossland Glee Club performed at last year’s Rekindle the Spirit of Christmas event and will performed at Joe Hill Coffee House on Sunday, Dec. 17. (File photo)

The real festive season begins on Sunday, Dec. 17, when Joe Hill Coffee House — Rossland’s famous venue for talent from around the Kootenays — brings you the year’s show of shows.

You won’t want to miss this great bunch of performers:

The Rossland Fiddle Ensemble – Always a joy.

Peter Reed – Original folk-roots songs and great guitar by a young pro.

Kelsey Neufeld – Acoustic tunes in the coffee house tradition – a Joe Hill debut.

Rossland Glee Choir – Great voices and harmonies, real spirit-lifters.

Michael – The original Joe Hill man, just gets better and better.

David and friends – The big jam comes to Joe Hill – eclectic contemporary sounds and surprises.

All for just $3, the best entertainment anywhere, accompanied by great goodies, in a family-friendly setting (no bar).

We’re in the Rossland Legion, 2081 Washington St.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. See you there.

Joe Hill Coffee House is always looking for new performers – young and old, beginners or polished. All welcome; no auditions.

It’s where you can relax and perform for the best audience anywhere. For more information contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250-362-5677.