Kelowna stars in animated music video

Ok Valley Entertainment brought together Canadian artists Robbie G and DAX for the music video

The new animated music video for Robbie G and DAX’s song “I Got The People With Me” is set in Kelowna. (Ok Valley Entertainment)

Kelowna has served as a backdrop for numerous shoots before. This time, it stars in an animated music video.

The video features Canadian artists Robbie G and DAX. Robbie G has filmed videos in the Okanagan before and has recently moved from Guelph to Kelowna. DAX, originally from Ottawa, has recently moved to California.

The two were on tour before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and came together to record the song “I Got The People With Me”.

“It’s great to see Canadian artists come together,” Robbie G said.

“DAX has always been an inspiration of mine since I first heard his music. His attention to detail and work ethic are outstanding. It was a pleasure to work with him in the studio and on the road at the shows.”

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Robbie G knew he wouldn’t be able to come down to the U.S. to film with DAX. Ok Valley Entertainment founder Matt Atkinson said that was when they knew they had to think outside the box.

“This is a huge song and a great opportunity to showcase Canadian artists while combining the elements of Kelowna, B.C. as well as the beauty of California, bringing it all together,” he said.

“It’s always fun to be creative with music video concepts. We were able to use the animation in ways you normally can’t film. Creating the animations for this video was a great experience.”

To watch the animated music video, click here.

