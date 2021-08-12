Kelowna Fringe Festival returns to Central Okanagan this fall after year-long pandemic hiatus

The Kelowna Fringe Festival will feature 26 vastly different performances from comedic to touching

Get ready for the fringe that roared, hitting the stages across the Okanagan on September 15(New Vintage Theatre)

After a one-year hiatus, Kelowna’s New Vintage Theatre will welcome back 26 performers from West Kelowna to Lake Country for a showcase of artistic talent.

From September 15-19, four different venues in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country will play host to a rotating cast of acts part of Kelowna’s Fringe festival. From dark comedy to musicians to empowering burlesque, there is something at the Fringe for everyone to enjoy.

“The beautiful thing about the Fringe model is that you’re able to see shows that the artists want to put on, without barriers and restrictions,” festival organizer Kimberly Billinton said.

“This enables us to bring you unique works you may not see anywhere else. I can’t think of a better way to come back to the theatre after this extraordinary and unusual year.”

A fringe festival is a gathering of independent, randomly selected performers and artists that host many short performances over a few days. Patrons can see many productions in a short time at a low cost and any profits go straight back to the artists.

“Your support is integral to these artists,” said Lucy Eveligh the president of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals. “In these ever-changing times of a global pandemic, precarious funding, expensive living costs, and the day-to-day struggles many artists face, having people see their work is more crucial than ever.”

Performances occur over four days at the Rotary Centre for the Arts (Kelowna), the Blackbox Theatre (Kelowna), the Creekside Theatre (Lake Country) and the Grizzli Winery (West Kelowna).

To purchase tickets and view a full festival line up visit kelownafringe.com

