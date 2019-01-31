Kelowna artists to battle for the title of champion

Art Battle's first series of the year will take place Feb. 3

Art Battle will be at the OK Corral Cabaret Sunday, Feb. 3 photo: contributed

Kelowna artists are preparing for the first show of the Kelowna Art Battle Series on Sunday.

Artists, arranged into a circle in the center of the room will have 20 minutes create a painting live for an audience as they circle around slowly to take in the creative process. The three rounds will be judged by the audience via text message until there is one winner that will hold the title in Kelowna title.

Organizer, host and producer of the Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria Art Battles, Lindsay Meier had participated in eight battles before she was approached to be an organizer.

“It’s an amazing thrill,” said Meier. “I understand it more as a painter, they go in without any knowledge of the event, but they are excited to meet the other artists and to see what they can get done in 20 minutes. It’s nerve racking but once you are painting you get into a zone.”

Meier says that the event is a unique opportunity for artists to showcase their work to the community and possibly the region.

“It’s an opportunity to mingle with other artists and potential customers, we auction off all of the artwork during the event. It gives them an opportunity to build a clientele,” she said.

Artists will be supplied canvases and acrylic paint for free for each round, all they need to bring is their creativity and their own paint brushes.

The winner will get $100 and will have the opportunity to compete in the Regional Championship against Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Prince George in June. The winner of the Regional Champion then goes on to compete in the Canada Championship in Toronto, Ont.

Art Battle Canada has held more than 650 events, featuring over 6,000 artists across Canada.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca doors open at 6 p.m. and the Art Battle begins at 7 p.m at the OK Corral Cabaret.

All artwork will be available for purchase by the artist after the show.

