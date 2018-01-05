Kelowna Art Battle gives artists exposure

The third Art Battle takes place Friday at the OK Corral & Cabaret

ContributedTheresa Bishop completed in an Art Battle at the OK Corral & Cabaret in June.

Kelowna artists will be cleaning their brushes off for an art battle.

Twelve artists (and a lucky audience member) will compete in the OK Corral & Cabaret’s third Art Battle, Friday night.

The battle will have participants painting images on easels in 20-minute segments. The winner will have a chance to compete in the finals in Vancouver.

There’s three rounds of painting and the audience encourages the painters during the scramble to create. The winner will be selected from audience votes. Paint and canvases are provided and painters can bring their own brushes.

Paintings created in the battle will be auctioned off, said organizer Lindsay Meier, who hosts the art battles in Victoria, Vancouver and Kelowna.

“Part of the fun process is actually seeing the paintings advance in the 20 minutes which is why we encourage people to walk and dance around the circle so you see (all the paintings),” she said.

“It’s almost like a party atmosphere. It’s supposed to be upbeat and fun.”

The event is free to compete in, with artists signing up online at www.artbattle.com.

“It’s kind of a challenge to see what you can create in the 20 minutes and to see how good of an artist you can be in that sort of time,” said Meier.

“It’s really out there to promote artists,” said Meier, adding an artist who won the battle three times is now supporting himself off his art.

The battle will be held Jan. 5 and starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and $15 for students and seniors.

tag