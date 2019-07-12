Keen Kildala kids’ kindness keeps Kitimat kennels kvell

Kildala Elementary students raised over $1,000 for charities recently. They divided the funds up and donated $500 to the Kitimat Humane Society. Society manager Maryanne Ouellet was at the school recently to receive the cheque from the students. (Photo Gerry Leibel)
