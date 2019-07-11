Katniss Everdeen doesn’t have anything on these kids

Group of Hope youths practice their archery skills during an afternoon course at the rec centre

Katniss, who? A group of pre-teens practiced their aim and patience during an afternoon archery course hosted by Langley Archers at Hope’s rec centre on July 5. Photo by David Sandquist

