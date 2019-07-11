Katniss, who? A group of pre-teens practiced their aim and patience during an afternoon archery course hosted by Langley Archers at Hope’s rec centre on July 5. Photo by David Sandquist

Katniss Everdeen doesn’t have anything on these kids

Group of Hope youths practice their archery skills during an afternoon course at the rec centre

Katniss, who? A group of pre-teens practiced their aim and patience during an afternoon archery course hosted by Langley Archers at Hope’s rec centre on July 5. Photo by David Sandquist

Group of Hope youths practice their archery skills during an afternoon course at the rec centre

Previous story
Eastern European and Balkan song and dance group coming to Parksville
Next story
Nanoose Bay man fashions drums out of rare and unusual woods

Just Posted

Most Read