Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford hosts Christmas market

Event features unique items, including jewelry and pottery, from local artists

The Abbotsford Arts Council presents “It’s a Kariton Christmas” starting Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The event runs until Dec. 21 at Kariton Art Gallery, 2387 Ware St.

The gallery will transform into an artisan Christmas market, with unique items by local artists.

These items include paintings, jewelry, woodworking, glass, prints, candles, artisan tea, cosmetics, pottery, prints, cards and more.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The gallery is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com, email gallerycoordinator@abbotsfordartscouncil.com or call 604-852-9358 for more information.