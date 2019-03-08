Kamloops Cowboy Festival about to celebrate 23 years

The 23rd Annual Kamloops Cowboy Festival will be taking place on March 14 - 17, 2019. The festival is hosted by The BC Cowboy Heritage Society and is known across Canada as the best Cowboy Festival of its kind. The venue comes with a dinner and dance, entertainment, trade show, art show, evening shows, a dinner theatre, and over 20 performers.

The Art of the West Show and Sale runs all weekend and is presented by the BC Cowboy Heritage Society. This event showcases the art of the West in all its forms and all its locales, becoming one of the premier Western art shows in Canada. The exhibitors in this show are some of the finest cowboy craftsmen and artists in North America! There will be a variety of booths selling and taking orders for saddles and leather work, western clothing, cowboy hats, books, jewelry, lots of art, bronzes, and some educational booths.

There will be workshops, seminars, and Open Mic sessions run all weekend. Learn about songwriting, stage presence, instruments and more. A People’s Choice Award will be awarded to the piece of artwork that receives the most votes from the viewers attending the show.

The volunteers taking care of the show will be asked to encourage each visitor to vote once for Artwork, Photography, and Sculpture entries are all eligible for the award. The voting will end at 5 pm on Saturday.

The Thursday and Friday kick-off events will be held at the Horse Barn with entertainment by Gordie West and others. Entertaiuners for the event include Alan Moberg, Ben Crane, Bernadette Ducharme, Bryn Thiessen, Charlie Ewing, Dave McLure, Ed Wahl, Gary Allegretto, Gordie West, Hugh McLennan, Jean Prescott, Jim Mc- Lennan, Jocelyn Winterburn, Larry Krause, Linda Nadon, Louis “Big Rig” McIvor, Mag Mawhinney, Mike Dygert, Michael Fleming, Mikki Daniel, Tim Hus, and Tom Swearingen.

March 14 the Kamloops Cowboy Festival will host it’s own buffet dinner dance at Hal Rogers Center. There are no stairs and lots of parking.

The Kickoff Party will be at the Kamloops Convention Center March 15 – Kick-off Events: Hosted by with Gordie West, held at the Horse Barn on Mt Paul Way from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Get to and from the Coast Hotel with a free shuttle bus all day long. Meanwhile at the Coast Hotel & Conference Centre you will find the trade show, art show and daytime entertainment. Return to the Coast Hotel & Conference Centre for happy hour, followed by an evening show and dinner theatre.

On March 16 – All Day Events – with the Coast Hotel & Conference Centre featuring live entertainment starting at 11a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as all day entertainment, trade shows, art shows, evening entertainment and dinner theatre.

On March 17 – All Day Events The Coast Hotel & Conference Centre Entertainment starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by Cowboy Church at 10:30 a.m. in the Ballroom. The afternoon is packed with a the trade show, art show and entertainment. And it all wraps up with the evening Dinner Theatre.

Cowboy Festival Tickets are available at: The Horse Barn on Mount Paul Way, in Kamloops. Or call toll-free 1-888-763-2221 Check out: www.bcchs.com