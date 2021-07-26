Kaleidoscope Fest returns to Kimberley in August

The Kimberley Arts Council will present the Kaleidoscope Festival from August 18 to 23, 2021.

The Kimberley Arts Council will present the Kaleidoscope Festival from August 18 to 23, 2021.

The event won’t quite be what it was before the 2020 fest was cancelled due to COVID-19 but it will present a combination of online and in person events, presented while observing all protocols. ,

What this means is that any of the live events will only be able to have half capacity, so if you want to attend one, getting your ticket early will be crucial.

The festival will begin with an online family paint night on Thursday, August 19.

The Kaleidoscope juried art exhibit will hang in Centre 64 all through August and the artist gala will be held on Thursday, August 19 as well. Unfortunately the event will not be open to the public this year.

On Friday, an event that is sure to sell out early, a spoken word event featuring Kaslo poet Diemm. Ticket sales will be limited to comply with COVID regulations, so get yours early.

On Saturday, live music returns with an outdoor concert featuring local bands Riff, and Leather Apron Revival. The concert will be held in the Centre 64 parking lot, but again regulations mean only 100 people can be on site. Bring your own lawn chair, and as with restaurants during COVID, there will be no mingling allowed.

On Sunday, August 22, there will be return to in person da Vinci paint nights. Only 12 tickets will be sold to this event which will be led by local artist Helen Robertson. The theme is photo trends for acrylic painting.

On Monday there will be an online spoken word event featuring readings by locals and headlined by Ktunaxa spoken artist Smokii Sumac. This will be presented in conjunction with the Kimberley Public Library.

All tickets to Kaleidoscope events can be purchased at kimberleyarts.com

“It’s nice to be able to offer something again,” said Centre 64 administrator Christine Besold. “The rules and regulations are kind of a pain but at least we can do something. We feel a responsibility to the community to make sure it is as safe as possible.”

READ: Kimberley Arts Council postpones Kaleidoscope Festival to next year

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kimberley Bulletin