Kaimerata Chamber Music Festivalcoming to Comox, Denman Island

Violinist Kai Gleusteen and pianist Catherine Ordronneau are in the Comox Valley for the annual Kaimerata Chamber Music Festival. Photo supplied

The Comox Airport has been busy this week welcoming musicians from Canada and around the globe.

The world renowned duo of violinist Kai Gleusteen and pianist Catherine Ordronneau have once again travelled to the Comox Valley from their home in Barcelona, Spain. And now cellist Leana Rutt, violists Dan Scholz and Emily Grimes, and violinist Joan Blackman have flown in to join them.

Rehearsals have begun for the sixth annual Kaimerata Chamber Music Festival which this year features the life and music of “one of our most dear composers” Johannes Brahms.

The first concert featuring Festival Highlights will be at a brand new venue: Comox United Church, 250 Beach Drive on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. These highly entertaining and educational concerts have been very popular in past years. After Kai’s fascinating introductions we will hear excerpts and movements from the works that will be performed in their entirety over the next three days on Denman Island.

The second concert at Denman Island Community Hall on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. will feature two powerful Quintets: one for two violins, two violas and cello and another for string quartet with piano.

On Saturday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. we will hear Catherine perform a selection of Brahms’ hauntingly beautiful Intermezzi for solo piano followed by one of his youthful works, the Piano Trio in B major.

For the final concert at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 Kai and Catherine will team up to perform the Sonata for Piano and Violin in D minor and the Festival will finish with the dramatic G minor Piano Quartet.

For the past six years the Kaimerata Chamber Music Festivals have been presented only in Barcelona, Spain and in the Comox Valley. They are a rare pleasure and not to be missed.

Tickets for individual concerts are $25/$10 students or $65 for a pass to all four concerts.

To get reserved seating and access to rehearsals you may purchase a supporter’s pass for $100.

Tickets are available online at www.kaimerata.com, Blue Heron Books in Comox, Laughing Oyster books in Courtenay or on Denman Island at Abraxas and the Denman Store.