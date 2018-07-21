Kaimerata Chamber Music Festival returning with highlights

It takes place Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Stan Hagen Theatre in the North Island College.

The Kaimerata Chamber Music Festival will be back this year with their Highlights from the Festival concert on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Stan Hagen Theatre in the North Island College.

Every year, the Kaimerata chooses a composer and concentrates the three to four concerts on compositions by this composer, allowing the audience to enter into the world of the composer’s music and appreciate it more.

The motto for Kai Gleusteen’s festival is “the more you know, the more you love.”

“We absolutely love this music. All we want is to share this passion with the audience and all we can hope for is for the audience to love it as much as we do,” he said.

Gleusteen rounds up a roster of renowned Canadian musicians, coming from Toronto and Winnipeg. This year, his featured composer is Antonin Dvorak, the composer of the beautiful New World Symphony.

In addition to works by Dvorak, he will widen the scope to include compositions from other Czech composers, including the unique Leos Janacek and Dvorak’s star pupil, Josef Suk.

On Aug. 2, the musicians of the Kaimerata will perform excerpts from all the works that they will perform on Denman Island, on Aug. 3, 4 and 5. Their intention is to give a little taste of what’s to come and then to attract you to the Community Center on Denman Island to hear the works in the entirety.

For more information, visit kaimerata.com.

Tickets are available at the Laughing Oyster and Blue Heron Book Stores, online at kaimerata.com and at the door before the performance. Adults: $25. Students: $10