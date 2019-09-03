Just In Time Choirs rehearsals start in Comox

Get your motor running! Just in Time Choirs' fall session kicks off in September and the musical theme is Road Trip, featuring a fun selection of songs all about hitting the road. You are invited to join the ensemble 'Unplugged,' a mixed non-auditioned choir.

Just in Time Choirs’ fall session kicks off in September. Photo by Tim Penney

‘Unplugged’ is an ensemble of approximately 60 adult men and women who meet weekly on Wednesday evenings to share in the joy of singing, encouraging each other as we grow in our vocal ability and confidence.

The choir is directed by Wendy Nixon Stothert with the assistance of musical collaborator, Sean Mooney.

Practices start Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:30-9:15 p.m. at Highland Secondary School, 750 Pritchard Road Comox.

The first rehearsal is free and if you enjoy the experience you can then register and pay for the term. Registration for new and returning members is also available online and payment via e-transfer is accepted.

Music will be available for printing ahead of time so that singers can get a jump on the material.

The choir offers a safe, warm, fun, and uplifting environment where singers of all experience levels are welcome. No previous experience or music reading is required and there is a wide variety of learning tools. Members range in ability and experience and, together, develop their skills over the course of 12 weeks. The season culminates with concerts on Nov. 30.

To view the song selections, to register online, and for lots more information about The Just in Time Choirs, visit www.justintimechoirs.ca.