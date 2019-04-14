Just in Time choirs offer up spring concert in Courtenay

On Saturday, April 27, join the three Just in Time choirs at the Sid Williams Theatre at 7 p.m. and do a little dreaming.

The three diverse ensembles composed of 100 singers under the Just in Time Choirs banner. Photo submitted

The choirs will perform swing standards such as Centrepiece and Dream a Little Dream along with pop classics from the Beatles, ABBA, The Cranberries, The Moody Blues and Hall and Oates, sprinkled with a little bit of contemporary country, some ’80s metal, and even some Canadian folk. To top it off, you’ll hear A Million Dreams from the Greatest Showman and the stirring contemporary pop piece, One Day by Matisyahu.

The choirs are renowned for their fun, high energy, engaging and expressive presentations, and the musical selections cover a broad spectrum, providing something for all audience members.

The three contemporary choirs perform under the direction of Wendy Nixon Stothert and the amazing musical collaborators include Sean Mooney on piano, Jeff Drummond on guitar, Dave Taylor on bass, and Beau Stocker on drums.

Tickets are $24.50 for adults, children 12 and under $14.50 (including venue fees). They are available through the Sid Williams Theatre box office in person, by phone, or online at www.sidwilliamstheatre.com.

So, what are you waiting for? Dream a little!