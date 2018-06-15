Just In Time Choir auditions Tuesday

A popular adult choir is seeking the talent of local singers to join two of their choral ensembles.

A popular adult choir is seeking the talent of local singers to join two of their choral ensembles.

Vocal positions are available with Just In Time Choirs and auditions are being held for the fall 2018 – spring 2019 terms.

Auditions take place at Highland Secondary School located at 750 Pritchard Road in Comox on Tuesday, June 19, 7-9 p.m. and is open to everyone whether a current member of the choir or has never performed with JiT before.

Auditions will be under the direction of musical director Wendy Nixon Stothert with Sean Mooney accompanying her on piano. Singers must be over 18 years old, have some music reading skills and previous singing experience in a choral setting. Auditions involve a music reading evaluation, a sight-singing exercise and a two-minute maximum unaccompanied solo of your choice in a style that reflects your taste and skills. Candidates will perform in front of all others auditioning for a vocal position.

All vocal positions in these two groups are re-auditioned every year and successful singers will enjoy the rewards of singing challenging contemporary charts in a fun and socially supportive setting. Commitment involves one full group rehearsal per week plus additional sectional rehearsals and personal practice time as required.

Placements in either of the singing ensembles include the fall (September–December) and the spring (January–April) sessions.

For choir information visit www.justintimechoirs.ca or email choralvalley@gmail.com.