Just for Kicks dancers celebrate end of the season

Revelstoke Just for Kicks dance studio students performed in their year end show on May 15 and 16 at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre.

Revelstoke Just for Kicks Dance Studio hosted their year end show on May 15 and 16 at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Just for Kicks dance studio students performed in their year end show on May 15 and 16 at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre.

@JDoll_Revyjocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.