Just for Kicks Dance Studio in Revelstoke wows at year end recital

Just for Kicks Dance Studio performed their year end recital last week to a sold out house, two nights in a row.

The dancers, from primary school age to Grade 12, performed many styles of dance including ballet, jazz, tap and modern as well as lyrical and hip hop.

The dance studio’s senior competitive team consists of Alexis Mostert, Brynn Smith, Sara Supinen, Haley Callaghan, Makayla Teindl, Annabelle Thomas, Zoe Larson, Aza Deschamps, Rebecca Grabinsky, Tori Voykin, Isobel Bray and Arianna Morrone.

The Intermediate team is MacKenzie Roe, Suri Stewardson, Rachel Grabinsky, Taylor Jarvis, Natalia Morrone, Jasmine Sproule, Aidan Lawrence, Avery Cochrane, Brooklyn Webber, Pearl Pratico, Loren Morabito, Ruby Ryga, Emma Purcell, Alexa Powell, Madeline Hunt, Madelyn Skerry, Kaes Blommestein, Murdock Tegart and Taya Sproule.

The junior team is Miya Voykin, Emma Mair, Suri Stewardson, Autumn Baechler, Kaitlyn Teindl, Violet Ryga, Norah Painter, Bella Stevenson, Kennedie Webber and Madelyn Skerry.

The team of instructors are Patty Fleming, Trita Blain, Deana Slack, Taylor Boschman, Jacqui Gardiner, Brynn Smith, Toni Teed and Kenley Knock.

Keren Huyter and Brittany Grieve are the seamstresses for the studio.