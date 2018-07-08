Just For Kicks Dance Recital a magical performance in Fall Fair Hall, Barriere

"It was pretty neat! We had a sold out show, and had 45 dancers performing," said an excited Kali Ann as she told about her Just For Kicks Dance Studio Dance Recital held June 14 at the Fall Fair Hall in Barriere.

The award winning routines, guest performers and local talent all combined to present a magical evening for an audience who was not afraid to show their enthusiasm.

“The kids performed in ballet, jazz, tap, hiphop, Acro, lyrical and contemporary,” said Kali Ann, “Even an adult group performed.” Kali Ann says she is looking forward to bringing the dance studio back in the fall.