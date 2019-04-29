Juno-winning Zappacosta returns to Bozzini’s in Chilliwack

Alfie Zappacosta is undeniably one of Canada's premier songwriters and performers

Alfie Zappacosta is at Bozzini’s Upstairs Lounge on May 10. (Arnie Conrod)

Alfie Zappacosta is back by popular demand.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will by returning to Bozzini’s Upstairs Lounge on Friday, May 10 for a duo show with Steve Soucy.

Zappacosta is undeniably one of Canada’s premier songwriters and performers with chart-topping hits and a recording and acting career that has spanned 40 years. He continues to evolve as an artist by “doing it his way,” an effort that has been rewarded with an impressive song catalogue and a discerning loyal fan base.

Zappacosta has polished his live concert performances exposing his sophisticated, intimate and intense personality. His performances deliver a blend of acoustic, jazz and pop music prompting the listener to engage soulfully.

Songs “We Should Be Lovers,” “Start Again,” “Passion,” “When I Fall in Love Again,” “Nothing Can Stand In Your Way” and “Overload (from the original Dirty Dancing soundtrack) became staples on Canadian adult contemporary radio and Zappacosta became a personified rock star.

In 1988, he was awarded Junos for Album of The Year and Most Promising Artist, plus an American Music Award for Most Popular Album of The Year, and named the Canadian Publishers Music Association’s Best Rock Star.

Accompanying Alfie will be Steve Soucy on the keys. He has been a professional musician, producer & songwriter for 45 years. He’s played blues, country, pop, rock & roll, a five-time consecutive winner of BC Country Music Keyboardist of the Year.

Alfie Zappacosta (accompanied by Steve Soucy) is at Bozzini’s Friday, May 10 at 9:30 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.). Tickets $29.75 at Bozzini’s or call 604-792-0744 to reserve.

@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.