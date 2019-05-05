JUNO nominated Striker to shred in Kelowna

Heavy metal’s Striker is bringing their Summer of Shred to Kelowna.

The Edmonton based band will be sharing the stage with Death Angel, Steel Panther, Holy Grail and Bewticher on their North American Tour.

Their shredding adventures will begin in Oklahoma City, U.S. on May 14 to share their U.S. dates with Death Angel. In Canada watch for their dates with Steel Panther.

Champions in blending classic heavy metal, hard rock, and 80s hair metal, Canadian shredders Strikers’ sixth studio album Play To Win features 10 fist pounding ‘shredtacular’ anthems produced by the band plus mixed and mastered by Hendrik Udd.

READ MORE: West of Hell brings progressive thrash metal to Kelowna

READ MORE: Melodious and dark metal brought to Kelowna for first time

The album follows their 2017 self-titled full length that the band supported with tours across Europe and North America with Sonata Arctica, Dark Tranquility, and Warbringer along with festival appearances at 70,000 Tons of Metal, Bang Your Head Festival and more to add to their almost 1000 shows performed in their decade-plus career.

That fifth studio album also garnered them a nomination from Canada’s JUNO awards, the country’s highest music prize, along with wins at the Edmonton Music Awards and Western Canadian Awards.

“Play to Win: if you want to win you have to play the game. Find the rules and break them. This is our sixth album and third independent release. If we followed the rules and listened to the industry people we’d have gone absolutely nowhere. Play To Win is about listening to yourself, following your own path, and playing that fifth ace hidden in your sleeve. This album is designed to light a fire under your ass and get you moving, and we made sure to get the most modern, ear melting sounds possible. It’s all about where metal is going, not where it has been, and this is our soundtrack to success,” said guitarist Tim Brown.

Striker will be in Kelowna July 2 at Munnin’s Post with Lost Nebula.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.