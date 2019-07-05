Juno nominated roots artist to perform in Vernon

On Thursday July 18, JUNO and Western Canada Music Award nominated roots artist Oliver Swain will be on tour in Vernon, playing a double bill concert at Gallery Vertigo.
Critically acclaimed, veteran folk-roots musician Oliver Swain will generate good heat with chamber-folk poet harpist Diemm, as they share the stage in a new collaborative way on tour in July, with lots of strings: Diemm’s harp (36 strings) and Swain’s acoustic bass and banjo.
Oliver Swain and Diemm have been performing together since 2017.
