Juno-nominated band to play the Errington Hall

Juno Award (2019) nominees the Slocan Ramblers are coming to Errington Hall later this month.

The Slocans, a Bluegrass band from Ontario, create music rooted in tradition that captures the breadth and depth of bluegrass. The quartet brings a wealth of talent and musical expertise to their work and digs deeper than the average band to come up with a sound that’s not only original, but also draws from old-time and jazz to make for a unique sound. They’re quite capable as vocalists, digging deep for a grit seasoned with nuance.

On their much-anticipated new album ‘Queen City Jubilee’, which was nominated for Traditional Roots Album of the Year at the 2019 Junos, The Slocans showcase their unique blend of bluegrass, old-time and folk with deep song-writing, lightning fast instrumentals and sawdust-thick vocals. With their trademark raucous energy, this new album presents The Slocan Ramblers at the top of their game – writing and playing tunes to keep you up all night. The band is: Frank Evans, banjo; Adrian Gross, mandolin; Darryl Poulsen, guitar and Alistair Whitehead, bass.

Show is on Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets $25 at Cranky Dog Music, Heaven on Earth, Errington Store. $5 at the door for youth ages six to 12, free under age six. $27.50 online at ErringtonHall.Tickit.ca. Refreshments and Creekmore’s coffee available.

— NEWS staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News