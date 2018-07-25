JUNO Award winners, The Glorious Sons come to Kelowna

Their SOS Tour will stop in Kelowna this winter

JUNO Award winning band, The Glorious Sons announce details of their “SOS Tour”, headlining Canadian cities this Fall.

The Glorious Sons are stopping in Kelowna on their SOS Tour.

The JUNO Award winning band will be performing at Prospera Place, Nov. 5. Fellow JUNO Award winners, The Beaches will join them on the 14-date national tour.

Kicking off in Kamloops, BC on October 30, this run of dates includes a show at the Scotiabank Arena (formally the ACC) in Toronto amongst the list of impressive venues across the country, a major accomplishment for The Glorious Sons. See the itinerary below which also includes a U.S. national tour supporting Welshly Arms this Fall.

This announcement comes after an already extensive 2018 touring schedule throughout 12 different countries, across 10 different time zones and a fully sold-out Canadian tour last year. The Glorious Sons hit the festival circuit this summer, performing at Hang Out Music Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and the Reading & Leeds Festival. Most recently, the guys were handpicked by The Rolling Stones to open their show at the prestigious Orange Velodrome in Marseille in June.

Tickets are available now at www.theglorioussons.com/tour

