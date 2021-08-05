Juno Award winner Helen Austin to play Oceanside Folk Roots Club in Qualicum Beach

Performance at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall on Aug. 6, 2021

Comox Valley singer/songwriter Helen Austin will perform at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall for the Oceanside Folk Roots Club on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Comox Valley’s Juno Award-winning singer/songwriter Helen Austin will play at the Oceanside Folk Roots Club in Qualicum Beach.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall, 644 Memorial Ave.

Austin, a former musical comedian known for her quirky humour, also possesses the ability to tug at heartstrings with her serious material.

Her sassy yet professional performances have won her several honours in addition to the Juno Award in 2014.

She is the recipient of two Canadian Folk Music Awards and was named the Female Songwriter of the Year during the 2011 Vancouver Island Music Awards.

Tickets for the show can be reserved by calling 403-608-7280, emailing micksherlock58@gmail.com, or contacting Oceanside Folk/Roots Club through Facebook.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

