Jung and von Hattenberger team up for concerts in Comox, Campbell River

Helena Jung is well known as one of the best musicians on Vancouver Island.

Helena Jung, and one of her local students from years ago— Sahara von Hattenberger - will be performing a cello duo in both Courtenay and Campbell River in February. Photo submitted.

Helena Jung is well known as one of the best musicians on Vancouver Island.

More than just a classical cellist with an impressive musical background, she has contributed invaluable knowledge, class, and vibrance to our community.

Now a conductor of our local community orchestra (the Strathcona Symphony Orchestra) and a teacher to many— she continues to grace the stage of the Pacific West Coast with a variety of chamber music and solo performances— never failing to captivate with new and exciting repertoire from old classics to the modern tango or jazz.

As part of her ‘cellobration’ series of concerts, she will be joined by one of her local students from years ago— Sahara von Hattenberger, who just graduated from Mcgill University with a Masters in cello performance. Sahara is a young and up and coming cellist, who has been performing and touring the Quebec area during her schooling.

This will be her first concert in her hometown since leaving at age 16 for her University studies.

A cello duo is a captivating and intimate combination. It demands virtuosity because there is no room to hide in the texture of a larger ensemble, and complete cohesion between the two instruments that share the same voice. For this, Sahara and Helena will be preparing a list of repertoire ranging from Fouquet (a local Canadian composer) to Piazzolla. It promises to be cinematic, and romantic.

Concerts will be held at the Comox United Church, Feb. 23 , at 7 p.m., and at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Campbell River, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets available online at eventbrite or before the concert. They are also available in advance at Blue Heron Books at Comox, Benjamin Moore House of Color at Courtenay, and The Music Plant at Campbell River.