JulyFest quickly approaching

Along with the classics, this year features some new and exciting activities.

JulyFest is coming up in a hurry and this year marks the 47th anniversary of the event, taking place July 19, 20 and 21.

Presented by the Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce, this year’s JulyFest will see a few new changes and additions, along with the annual Canadian Bocce Championships, JulyFest Soccer tournament, the Extreme Downhill Longboard Race and the Kimberley Homecoming Parade.

Event organizer Karen Rempel-Cetinski says that this year’s KidsFest will have lots of new games and vendors, along with the classic bouncy tents.

“It will be a packed area. Bob the Candy Man will be there for [the] sweet tooths,” Cetinski said.

Some new sporting events will be added to the weekend as well, including the 5 and 10K Moustache Dash.

The run will be held Sunday, July 21 at 9:30 a.m., and you can register right up to race day, although you will receive a discount for early registration.

The Dache will offer two distances — five and ten K — and will be run on the Lois Creek Trails, starting and finishing at the JulyFest grounds at Centennial Park.

“It’s not too late to register for this amazing dash by Ignited Health and Fitness,” Cetinski explained. “A surprise guest will be on the trail to support the runners. Look for the big Spring Honda Arch.”

There will also be JulyFest Zumba and Yoga taking place on the main stage throughout the weekend.

Cetinski adds that they have expanded the beer gardens to include the many vendors, with picnic tables on site as well.

“Nothing beats a burger and a beer together,” she said. “The stage will be moved over to our original Coronation Park area, which is over by the beer gardens. JulyFester’s have asked for this and we have responded.”

Volunteers are also needed for the event. Opportunities include bocce referees, beverage servers, greeters, ticket sellers, parade staff, set up and take down. Volunteers receive a barbecue all weekend long, along with drink tickets, preferred pricing on JulyFest t-shirts and entry into the grounds. Register online, call Cetinski at 250-427-8709, or email info@kimberleyjulyfest.com.

For more information visit the JulyFest website at www.kimberleyjulyfest.com.