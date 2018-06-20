Julian Barker retrospective at Pearl Ellis

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is pleased to present a retrospective exhibition and sale of Julian Barker's work from June 26 to July 14.

As a young man, Barker attended the Banff School of Fine Arts and took art courses at the University of British Columbia. There, he developed a greater appreciation of the skills involved in drawing and painting. Over the years, he has produced many pencil drawings and paintings of Canadian wildlife, attempting to convey their many moods.

An avid fisherman, he uses oils to paint scenes of water and the fish that inhabit it. While at the water’s edge, Barker has observed the movement and colour of various species and strives to capture the glowing colours of salmon and other fish.

A reception will be held on Saturday, July 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.. Everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sunday/Monday. Free admission.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit pearlellisgallery.com