Julian Barker, oil painting

Julian Barker retrospective at Pearl Ellis

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is pleased to present a retrospective exhibition and sale of Julian Barker's work from June 26 to July 14.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is pleased to present a retrospective exhibition and sale of Julian Barker’s work from June 26 to July 14.

As a young man, Barker attended the Banff School of Fine Arts and took art courses at the University of British Columbia. There, he developed a greater appreciation of the skills involved in drawing and painting. Over the years, he has produced many pencil drawings and paintings of Canadian wildlife, attempting to convey their many moods.

An avid fisherman, he uses oils to paint scenes of water and the fish that inhabit it. While at the water’s edge, Barker has observed the movement and colour of various species and strives to capture the glowing colours of salmon and other fish.

A reception will be held on Saturday, July 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.. Everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sunday/Monday. Free admission.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit pearlellisgallery.com

Previous story
Free summer concert series kicks off at Willoughby Amphitheatre
Next story
Final skate at former ‘Stardust’ rink in Surrey this Saturday

Just Posted

New art exhibit launched at Sikh Heritage Museum in Abbotsford

  • 9 hours ago

 

192 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

  • 9 hours ago

 

Langley Junior B Thunder outscored by Delta Islanders

  • 9 hours ago

 

Julian Barker retrospective at Pearl Ellis

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Summer youth writing camp returns to Port Alberni

    Hannah Cheetham brings her love of writing to summer workshops

  • Julian Barker retrospective at Pearl Ellis

    The Pearl Ellis Gallery is pleased to present a retrospective exhibition and sale of Julian Barker's work from June 26 to July 14.