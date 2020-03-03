Jon Miller Organ Quartet coming to Courtenay

The Jon Miller Organ Quartet is a top-rated jazz group based in Victoria.

“The group’s repertoire is largely composed of original compositions by group members along with classic jazz,” said Miller in a recent interview. “In its most recent edition, this includes organ-jazz in the vein of giants of the genre – Jimmy Smith, Brother Jack McDuff, and Joey DeFrancesco.”

Group members include Hammond B-3 organ marvel Tony Genge (an established favourite with local jazz afficionados) along with guitar great Rob Cheramy, saxophonist extraordinaire and occasional vocalist Monik Nordine, and Miller on drums. Hard-hitting and soulful, with an emphasis on swing, groove and blues-inflected jazz, the Jon Miller Organ Quartet invites audiences everywhere to share their unique musical vision.

“In many ways our music will be more of the same, continuing on from our performance last year, except I hasten to add we are always improving,” said Miller. “All group members write and arrange music so we’re constantly adding new material, including a new-to-us rendition of Stevie Wonder’s Don’t You Worry Bout a Thing, plus timeless jazz standards including Irving Berlin’s Puttin’ on the Ritz, along with a more organ-group specific repertoire in the vein of Jimmy Smith, Larry Goldings and Dr. Lonnie Smith.

The quartet will also be sporting shiny new originals by band members, including Nordine’s Barracuda (a 12-bar blues with a Booker T and the MG’s feel) and my own riff on Horace Silver’s Song for my Father entitled A Letter to Yourself.

“The band has been recording off and on in recent months, and though I’m not in a hurry I do hope to have a new CD of predominantly originals out sometime in the not-too-distant future.”

For those people who relish the B-3 sound and appreciate jazz in a blues vein, this is your night. Come on down to the Avalanche Bar & Grill (275 8th St, Courtenay) this Thursday. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and as always, plan on coming a bit early if meeting friends and hoping to sit together. As well, if you’re new to the Valley, and looking for a safe and sociable venue to make friends and share good times, come on down.

Admission to this exciting show is $10 for members, or $12 for non-members. More information about Georgia Straight Jazz Society and its amazing line-up of shows until the end of 2020 can be viewed at georgiastraightjazz.com.

Comox Valley Record