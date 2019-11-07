Join Naramata Community Church for Music that Got us Through WII

The admission by donation event will have music by Don Wade's Sax Among Friends

The Naramata Community Church is inviting residents to attend an evening of Music that Got us Through WWII on Nov. 10.

“Join us in remembering those who gave their lives for the freedoms we cherish today through the sons we love from the era,” states the event description.

Music will be performed by Don Wade’s Sax Among Friends and the show runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is admission by donation and the church is located at 3740 3 St.

