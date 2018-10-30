John Stetch quartet plays Studio Live

Fearless and distinct, John Stetch brings his NYC group Vulneraville to Cumberland to play exuberant, thrilling, original music.

A NYC Steinway Artist, Stetch won the Prix Du Jazz at the Montreal Jazz Festival and was a finalist in the Monk International Piano Competition twice; once as a player and once as a composer. Stetch has played the top NYC jazz clubs, performed across several continents, and was just awarded the Inaugural Pentland Prize in Composition.

Stetch grew up in the clean and cold suburbs of Edmonton, and was heavily involved in the Ukrainian community which was so rich in the Canadian prairies.

At age 9, Stetch was given his father Myron’s clarinet along with some lessons. There were many jazz records in the home and his dad tuned in to the local jazz radio station whenever they drove anywhere. Stetch played in a Ukrainian wedding band for many years which led to one of his most praised albums Ukrainianism.

In his late teens, Stetch became fascinated by the rhythmic and harmonic possibilities and overall beauty and completeness of the piano, and in his late teens, switched to it and managed to attain a music degree from McGill University a few years after.

Stetch now divides his time between Vancouver, where his partner Joanna is, and NYC where his flagship group is – Vulneraville, featuring Steve Kortyka, Ben Tiberio and Philippe Lemm.

Studio Live is presenting John Stetch and Vulneraville on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Advance tickets for this exciting show are $20 and available at Bop City Records, Courtenay and Rider’s Pizza, Cumberland as well as by e-transfer to studiolivestudio@gmail.com. At the door $25. Get your tickets early and be prepared for an unforgettable musical experience.