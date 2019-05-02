John Gogo coming to Cumberland

Western Canadian singer/songwriter John Gogo will be appearing at Studio Live (2679 Beaufort Ave., Cumberland) on Friday, May 10.

Gogo is from a large musical family in Nanaimo. After a two-year stint as a chokerman in a logging camp, he began his professional musical career with two of his brothers in the progressive rock band Graphics, touring around BC and Alberta.

In 1985, John switched gears and began playing his acoustic guitar in pubs, beer parlours and at folk festivals. He released his first album, Coal & Wood, in 1990, with original songs about his family history in mining and logging.

He followed it up in 1994 with It Never Fails, an album with more of a roots rock feel, which included the cover and regional hit Baby Blue, featuring a guitar solo by the song’s writer Bill Henderson (Chilliwack).

More touring and TV appearances followed, from Victoria to Toronto, and his music videos (I Don’t Even Know Her, String of Pearls and the title track) enjoyed rotation on MuchMusic & CMT.

The year 1997 saw the release of Leave a Light On, with the single and video Brown Eyes.

The album was released with the help of co-producers Wayne Lorenz (Daniel Lanois, Emmylou Harris) and David Kershaw (Sarah McLachlan Band).

John released his fourth studio album, One of These Days, in 2010, and for the first time, he was the sole producer and songwriter.

His 2015 release Coal & Wood (Revisited) is a return to his early ‘folk singer’ days, featuring two songs from the original album plus a handful of new originals about people, places and historical events of Canada’s western islands.

One such song, Three Letters Home, is a tribute to Cumberland’s own Ginger Goodwin.

John will be appearing at Studio Live on Friday, May 10 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 pm. Advance tickets are $15 available at Bop City Records, Courtenay, Blue Heron books, Comox and by e-transfer to studiolivestudio@gmail.com. At the door $20. Studio Live is located in Cumberland at 2679 Beaufort Avenue at First Avenue.