JIT getting ready to rock the boat

Come join the Just In Time Choirs for an evening of music that will make you want to cheer.

Their newest production Rock The Boat! takes place at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay on Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. It’s a guaranteed cure for the world-weary.

As the song says, ‘If you get worried, what you ought to do is sing.’ The choir has taken those words to heart in these troubled times. They’ve prepared songs to inspire and uplift the audience while challenging the status quo.

The program spans the mid-1960s to the present, from the anthemic Times They Are A-Changin to Brave by Sara Bareilles, and the Tragically Hip’s Wheat Kings. There’s even a tune by Elvis – once an icon of youthful rebellion who scandalized prime time TV viewers. Some of the songs are just as relevant today as when they were written.

Now in their 13th year, the Just In Time Choirs perform under the direction of Wendy Nixon Stothert. They’re accompanied by a band of outstanding local musicians: Sean Mooney (piano), Jeff Drummond (guitar), Lucas Schuller (drums), and Dave Taylor (bass).

While some of this season’s arrangements remain true to the original, others are newly-created by director Wendy Nixon Stothert and Michel Rivero. The latter, a talented musician originally from Cuba, brings beautiful and unique interpretations to the repertoire. Local music-lovers may recognize Michel and his wife, Christine Baxter, as the vocal duo Sweet Santa Fe. Both sing in the JIT mixed ensemble, Vocal Minority.

As an added treat, the choirs will present both original and newly-arranged music by Brian Tate. Based in Vancouver, Tate is a gifted vocalist and instrumentalist. He’s also a star in the choral world, well-known for his work as a choir director, composer/arranger, and music educator. His dynamic arrangements are featured often in Just In Time concerts.

Rock The Boat! is a family-friendly evening that will leave you feeling energized. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children aged 12 and under. They can be purchased at the Sid Williams Theatre (online sales available).

For more information about the Just In Time Choirs, visit justintimechoirs.ca.