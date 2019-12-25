Cuddy will bring his Countrywide Soul Tour to the Clarke Theatre on Jan. 10

Jim Cuddy is coming to Mission.

Cuddy, along with special guest Sam Polley, will bring his Countrywide Soul Tour to the Clarke Theatre on Jan. 10.

Cuddy has one of the most recognizable voices in Canadian music thanks to hits such as Try, 5 Days In May and Bad Timing.

Between Blue Rodeo projects, Cuddy released his first solo album All In Time in 1998 and hit the road with the Jim Cuddy Band. Since that first release he has recorded three more solo albums; The Light That Guides You Home (2006), Skyscraper Soul (2011) and Constellation (2018).

His latest release, Countrywide Soul, is a celebration of music and the musicians who join him on stage each night.

For more about Cuddy, visit jimcuddy.com.

Sam Polley, being the youngest member of a musical family, grew up in the music industry, but took his own time to join the family business.

He formed Sam Polley and The Old Tomorrows in downtown Toronto in 2017, surrounding himself with local musicians with similar musical interests.

Tickets to the concert, which is being presented by Rock.It Boy Entertainment, are available at all Ticketmaster locations. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.