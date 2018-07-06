Pauly D will be performing at Upstairs in Victoria in November. (Photo courtesy of DJ Pauly D Instagram)

Jersey Shore cast member brings his DJ skills to Victoria

Call a cab and get your t-shirt ready for DJ Pauly D

Get your fist pump ready to beat the beat up, DJ Pauly D is coming to Victoria.

Paul DelVecchio, from the hit MTV series Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be performing at Upstairs Cabaret this fall.

Originally from Rhode Island, and a DJ since he was 16 years old, his career exploded after receiving notoriety from the show.

He is entrenched in the reality TV scene, having had his own spin-off TV series called The Pauly D Project and also made an appearance on Famously Single, in which eight single celebrities move into a house together and try to get to the bottom of their relationship problems.

Pauly D has residences in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Chicago, and the Poconos and tours the world DJing.

The event date is November 14, tickets range from $40 to $95 and go on sale Friday, July 6 at 10 a.m. For more information go to bit.ly/2tZ13oZ.

