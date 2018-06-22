Jennie Bice to perform at Twilight concert

Bice will be joined on stage by Ari Neufeld on June 22

The wet days of early June are just a memory at Fraser River Heritage Park this week as on Friday, June 22, the Envision Financial Twilight Concert Series welcomes one of Mission’s own, Jennie Bice, and Ari Neufeld to the stage.

Bice is a favourite with Twilight audiences and is known throughout B.C. as one of the province’s foremost violin teachers.

Hailing from Ontario, and a few years in Vancouver, she is proud to call Mission home. Bice stumbled upon Mission and the annual Folk Festival as a founding member of Prydwen when the group was featured on the festival’s mainstage.

Now a board member of the festival and the owner of Anwyn Studios – a multi-functioning recording, teaching and rehearsal space – she is set to call Mission home for many years to come.

She is currently performing with 12 bands, and teaches numerous fiddle students and spends her summers at festivals and fiddle camps.

Ari Neufeld loves to join Bice on stage and the two have so much fun making music together, it is infectious. Neufeld plays the guitar, piano, banjo and ukulele, and his melodies are legendary.

A familiar face in the Fraser Valley, he makes his home in the hills of the Okanagan and spends a lot of time making music in Austin, Texas.

On Wednesday, June 27, the Molten Blues Band makes its debut at the Twilight Concerts. This Texas shuffle, new-age electric blues band was formed in March of 2017. It started as a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and has since added hits from other artists like Cream, Hendrix, Howling Wolf and others.

The band was recently honoured with a CiVL Radio Fraser Valley Music Award for Best Performance Band of the Year. If blues is your thing, this is the band to listen to at the park this summer.

The Envision Financial Concerts run every Wednesday and Friday at Fraser River Heritage Park at 7 p.m. rain or shine. Bring a blanket, bring a chair and enjoy a perfect evening in Mission.