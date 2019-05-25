Jean Paul DeRoover to perform at house concert

For the Bulletin

On Sun June 9th, 2019 Jon Bisset has graciously agreed to host a House Concert at his home in Meadowbrook, BC only a few miles outside Kimberley, BC for Jean-Paul DeRoover, Singer/Songwriter from Thunder Bay, Ontario. More than a one man band, he uses live looping to combine rock, pop, folk, a cappella and electronica into his own style of post pop. He is playing at Tiny Lights Festival in Salmo, BC June 7th, 8th and 9th , he will be leaving Salmo after 4pm Sunday so the show should start around 8pm. Jon Bisset will be playing a few tunes to set the mood and you are welcome to bring your instruments and join in the festive atmosphere. He has performed in Cranbrook before, most recently at SummerSounds with Dave Prinn handling Sound Tech duties. Dave raved about his performance as did those in attendance at the show.

Jon Bisset has been a tireless volunteer on the music scene in Cranbrook/Kimberley/Fernie and beyond for a number of years, helping out with sound, set up, take down LOCALS, Homegrown, SummerSounds-Dancing in the Park, Gilbilly, Columbia Valley Salmon Festival, Lazy Crow Promotions come to mind. If you can please come out and show Jon your appreciation, this will be the first event on his stage, admission is by donation, pay what you can to help Jean-Paul with expenses on his current tour.

Please bring lawn chairs, what you are drinking, you may bring food along if you wish, I have an idea let’s see how many are interested in pot luck, simply email me and let me know. I will compile a list and get back to those interested. Please share with your family and friends, this is going to be a fun event. Rain or shine, the show must go on.