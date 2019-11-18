Jazz vocalist Jennifer Scott comes to town with her trio

Jazz in the Fort presents live music at Fort Langley's Saba Cafe and Bistro, Nov. 30

Jennifer Scott is bringing her jazz trio to Saba Café on Nov. 30, performing as this month’s featured guest with Jazz in the Fort’s concert series.

Dave Quinn, artistic director for the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, said Scott is one of the most important jazz artists working in Canada and the U.S. today.

“From sold-out concerts in San Francisco, performances at jazz festivals across Canada and the United States, to exclusive local club performances, Jennifer has a talent for weaving interesting arrangement concepts with exhilarating vocal effects and expert musicianship,” Quinn said.

Joining her for the concert are veteran bassist Rene Worst, who happens to be Scott’s husband, and musician David Blake.

Worst has been a professional bassist since 1971 and one of the founding members of the fusion band Skywalk.

He went to school with Quinn at Douglas College and actually performed at the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival this past summer.

“It just seemed like Fort Langley was a natural place to have it,” Worst said, gushing over the scope and walk-ability of the event. “Karen and Dave have really emerged as the new forces of the jazz community.”

Worst and Scott have emerged themselves as popular Vancouver-based performers, popping up at different shows at Frankie’s Jazz Club and down in the Bay area in California, which they refer to as their second home.

Scott has appeared on Jazzbeat, Westcoast Performance, and CBC’s Hot Air several times, and was selected to be featured on four separate CDs produced by the CBC, additional to her self-produced album Interactive.

Her trio, however, and not only struck a cord with audiences, but own performaning passion as well.

“When I was playing with them, I actually thought in my head ‘oh my God, I love this trio,” Scott told the Langley Advance Times.

Both Scott and Worst said they came from opposite musical backgrounds before finding both each other and jazz; Scott came from a classical background while Worst said he grew up on sixties performers like Jimi Hendrix.

“I’m filled with a lot of improvisational energy,” Scott explained. “Even as classical musician, I was tempted to wander away from the page and get creative – so there’s a fair bit of improv.”

Scott had many adjectives to describe their upcoming Fort Langley show, including warm, fun, happy, and accessible.

Brazilian jazz – with Scott even singing in Portuguese – will be part of the set-list, as well as a few standards and even some Christmas tunes seeing as how show will coincide with Fort Langley’s Christmas tree lighting.

“You won’t find lyric and songbook material,” Scott added, “there will be a lot of creative energy. Jazz should be accessible, but not performed down to people.”

Those interested in catching the show on Saturday, Nov. 30, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Saba Café (23343 Mavis Ave) are encouraged to make a reservation.

Next up for Jazz in the Fort is Paul Pigat on Dec. 14, one of Canada’s premier roots, swing and rockabilly guitarists at Beatniks Bistro.

For more information on Scott and her trio, people can visit www.jenniferscott.ca.

