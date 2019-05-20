Jazz vespers to feature Red Velvet in Maple Ridge

The Red Velvet band will be playing at the monthly Jazz Vespers at Golden Ears United Church. (THE NEWS/files)

A trio of talented jazz musicians will be taking to the stage in Maple Ridge.

Red Velvet made up of Katherine Grefner on vocals, Darrell Swanson on keys, and Dale Troyer on saxophone will be playing at this month’s Jazz Vespers on May 26 at Golden Ears United Church.

Jazz Vespers are held on the last Sunday of the month at 4 p.m. at 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

It is free to attend with a collection taken for the musicians only. Coffee and snacks are by donation.

• For more information, call 604-463-9611 or go to geuccan.com.

