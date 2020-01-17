Jazz trio returns to the stage after more than five years

Thursday Night Jazz at The Avalanche Bar reintroduces an old friend of the jazz society – one who hasn’t performed their our stage for more than five years.

“It has been quite a while since I’ve been on the scene, so I appreciate the opportunity to play at a GSJS event,” said Doug Anderson.

“In fact, I recall that when it was relocated from the Elks to The Avalanche Bar & Grill, the first Thursday jazz society gig there was my syndicate. I’m so looking forward to featuring performing current work with my trio on January 23.

“During the past year I have been getting back into guitar jazz with a vengeance; I enjoyed playing last summer at Phil Dwyer’s Jazz workshop and playing with and learning from Don Thompson and Oliver Gannon among others.”

Anderson is accompanied by two well-known local favourite musicians: Aaron Amar, drums, and bassist John Hyde.

“Our trio plays jazz standards and original tunes in the straight-ahead swinging style of small combos that were influenced by Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Wes Montgomery and so many others. Our sets will include Voyage, an up-tempo tune written by piano great Kenny Barron; Moanin’ a bluesy soul-jazz tune by Bobby Timmons; a funk-infused version of Summertime and an original tune in 3/4 called Dragonfly Trail, written for my favourite place on one of our Gulf Islands.”

He noted in all cases, their goal as a trio is to use a tune as a vehicle for improvisation and interplay among the musicians.

“Having just three members in the group means that each note and rhythm contribute to a musical dialogue that can be very exciting.”

Guitarist Doug Anderson has played with Amar and Hyde for many years.

His guitar playing approach adds the melody and harmonic accents over the ground provided by his capable bandmates. Anderson’s style is heavily influenced by teachers and Canadian jazz greats Lee and Art Ellefson, as well as the legendary Bill Coon.

This wonderful low-key evening performance will start at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com for full information on all of our forthcoming Thursday concerts.