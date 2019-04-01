Jazz trio plays GZAL on April 3

Award-winning jazz vocalist Edie Daponte is the latest performer in the Ground Zero Acoustic Lounge Jazz Series. (Photo submitted)

The Ground Zero Acoustic Lounge (GZAL) Jazz Series continues this on Wednesday, April 3, with the Edie Daponte Trio.

The performance features songs of Edith Piaf, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Amalia Rodrigues, and Nina Simon along with favourite American jazz standards.

Award-winning jazz vocalist Edie Daponte is excited to present her globally inspired performance, demonstrating her vocal range and featuring songs in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese while incorporating Fado and Bossa Nova classics This fusion of jazz and world music will enable Edie to share her beautiful voice alongside celebrated musicians Joey Smith on guitar/bass piano and Damian Graham on drums.

The GZAL jazz series supports local student musicians, with opportunities to perform at the Jazz series and directs part proceeds to local student music programs.

RELATED: GZAL jazz series honours an icon

Tickets are available on-line at www.gzalounge.com

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., performance at 7 p.m.

Concession proceeds in support of the local fundraising chapter supporting Ovarian Cancer Research

GZAL Jazz Series performances are on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at #8 – 464 Island Highway South in Parksville.

NOTE: If you’d like a chance to win two tickets to this performance, just email ‘tickets’ to editor@pqbnews.com

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter