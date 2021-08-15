‘Jazz, Tea and Cheesecake’ returns for its 14th year in Parksville

The ‘Jazz, Tea and Cheesecake’ concert from July 2017. The stage area sits at the back of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks and looks across the farm. (Submitted photo)

With the last production of Jazz, Tea and Cheesecake taking place three years ago, Ray Haynes, the organizer of the event, is ready to hold the outdoor concert for its 14th year.

As always, the event combines cheesecake, wine, tea and coffee, with an outdoor jazz experience.

Attendees can expect an Ellington-Basie revival with Ken Lister (bass), James McRae (drums), Claudio Fantinato (alto sax), Ben Henriques (tenor sax), Larry Miller (bari sax), Paul Nuez (trombone) and Dave Stewart (trumpet).

The Miles Black ensemble will also be performing with vocalist Maureen Washington and guest vocalist Julia Copeman-Haynes.

“She (Maureen Washington) has got all the flexibility, to all the little stuff in pop. And I’m happy to see that she has her roots in the classical jazz form,” said Haynes. “We have an all-star big band and a world class leader and well respected music instructor in Miles Black.”

READ MORE: Kwalikum Secondary School grad Johannes Wallmann to release ninth jazz album

He said he and his team have been prepping for the show since July 2, as soon as they learned the province had shifted into phase three of the BC Restart Plan, and that they’re really proud with what they were able to throw at the stage with such short notice.

“And I think people come as much for the music as for the sensation of being connected to the world.”

For this year, he said to expect something a little different since this will be the first time the event has ‘truly had a big band sound at the farm,’ and advised that ‘things might get a bit louder’ than before.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Haynes said “we want to assure our audience that we respect the wearing of masks and choice of seat proximity. If anyone feels safer, even in open air, we will provide hand sanitizer and masks at the gate.”

The show takes place on Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Morningstar Farm, 403 Lowrys Rd. in Parksville, from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for adults and can be purchased from the Farmgate Store, Mulberry Bush Bookstore, Sea and Summit Bookshop, and at the door. For students, they’ll be $20 at the door.

Haynes said they expect approximately 400 people, and since seating will be limited, encourages ticket holders to arrive early and remember their lawn chairs and sun hats for an afternoon of fun.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News