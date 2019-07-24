Submitted photo Rob Peterson presents Eileen Beadle, left, of Ovarian Cancer Canada with a cheque for $350. At right, Natalie Holloway and Cindy Lunde, co-chairs of the 2020 Lunch in support of Ovarian Cancer Canada.

‘Jazz Series’ raises funds for ovarian cancer research

Parksville musical series gives back to community - and plans for more

If you purchased any snacks while attending the Jazz Series at Ground Zero Acoustic Lounge this past winter, you were snacking for a cause.

The Jazz Series has donated the proceeds of their concession in the 2018-19 season to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

Co-producer of the Jazz Series, Rob Peterson, says they were recently able to present the organization with a $350 cheque.

The issue is personal for Peterson, who saw his mother battle ovarian cancer in the 1980s.

Peterson also says that the low survival rate of those diagnosed with ovarian cancer relative to other cancers was another motivating factor.

The Jazz Series at GZAL will start up again in September and will continue the tradition of donating their concession proceeds to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

Peterson also plans on organizing a monthly event at the McMillan Arts Centre called the “Saturday Afternoon Tea Dance,” which will kick off in September.

The musical focus will be on sounds that appeal to the 50-plus community and those who love to dance — think Frank Sinatra and big band sounds.

Concession funds raised at the tea dances will also go toward Ovarian Cancer Canada.

